Kanye West Hidden Hills Home Across From Kim Kardashian Burglarized

Kanye West Hidden Hills home was reportedly broken into by unknown suspects on Wednesday after Kim Kardashian was declared legally single by a judge.

Police are investigating the break-in of the home he recently bought that’s located directly across from that of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The home was reportedly bought to keep the rapper close to his four children. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were officially divorced on Wednesday after a judge granted approval to a bifurcation motion filed by Kardashian.

The news of the divorce proceedings gripped thousands of fans who have been following the couple’s recent drama, especially Kanye’s social media posts regarding his children and ex-wife and her new man Pete Davidson.

While that was happening, some unscrupulous person broke into the rapper’s home, which is set to be rebuilt into a much more modern home, and live-streamed their activities in the home.

Sources close by Kanye say he reported the break-in to police, who arrived promptly, The Blast reported.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested for the incident or if anyone was in the home at the time. The rapper recently acquired the home for $4.5 million and reportedly has plans to build it into a much larger and more modern home for his four children.

In the meantime, The Blast reported that Ye was not at the property at the time. He was seen the night before in Miami with friend Tristan Thompson having dinner.

They were seen at the luxury hotel The Setai in Miami Beach, Florida.

Kanye West has not publicly spoken about the divorce proceeding.

However, The Blast quoted the rapper as saying that he was focused on the best interest of his four children following the divorce.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” Kanye said.

The former couple is still in court to hash out child custody arrangements and property dissolution.