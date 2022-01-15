Kanye West On Why He Bought House Near Kim Kardashian, My Kids Are “My Solace”

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Kanye West On Why He Bought House Near Kim Kardashian, My Kids Are “My Solace”
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Kanye West is defending his decision to buy a house next to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s mansion in Hidden Hills. Kanye West, who had previously