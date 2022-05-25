Kanye West Presidential Campaign Under Scrutiny As Funds Used To Pay Credit Card

In a letter to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, Kanye West’s campaign committee said someone stole money from a campaign account and used it to pay credit card bills.

The Federal Election Campaign Act requires all political campaigns to keep track and report all receipts of funding and donations received in support of political campaigns.

All contributions must be reported and the recording keeping submitted to comply with the FEC regulations.

The rapper’s campaign launched in 2020 resulted in hun receiving 66,000 votes. However, while Kanye West lost out on the presidency, he also was scammed funds by an unscrupulous person not related to the campaign committee.

According to TMZ, West’s letter to the FEC said that the campaign bank account was accessed without authorization, and campaign funds were stolen and used to pay off credit card bills.

The amount, $3,999, was stolen in three separate transactions occurring between December 2021 and February 2022.

“It has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation,” the letter read.

“After investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pay his own credit card.”

The campaign committee says the funds were held by the First Bank of Wyoming, and Kanye was unsuccessful in being reimbursed the funds.

“The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment,” the campaign wrote.

Kanye West’s 2020 U.S. presidential run cost the rapper $13.2 million dollars, $2 million of which came from outside sources, People reported in February 2021.

Kanye first announced his ambition to run for president in 2015, and in 2020, less than four months before the election, he launched his bid.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States … #2020VISION,” Ye said.

Kanye West didn’t win more votes because he failed to qualify for most states’ ballots. He has not indicated if he will be running in the next election.