Kanye West Shares Disturbing Artwork Teasing New Song With The Game

Kanye West says his goal now is to control the sound of music as he readies his new song ahead of Donda 2. Ye shared a disturbing artwork to promote the new single.

The Donda rapper revealed that he is planning to drop a new track this week while on a FaceTime video chat with DJ Premier on Wednesday. West said the song will be released this week and hinted that Pusha T might be on it along with fellow rapper The Game.

Kanye’s last release was his 10th studio album Donda which was released in September last, and the album is up for Best Rap Album at the 64th Grammy Awards later this month.

Kanye West, in the meantime, has been busy as he teased that a sophomore album will follow up Donda, but he has also been making the rounds with various artists leading to fans speculating that his new music might be for the second album installation.

The rapper confirmed on the video chat with DJ Premier that new music might be coming sooner than Ye stans expect. The video of the call was posted by designer Tracey Mills where Kanye is heard telling Premier that he is his “inspiration.”

Before long, The Game and Pusha T, who were also in the studio, also joined in the conversation.

“We’re starting a whole…we about to just control the sound of music, it’s up to us now, period,” Kanye says to Premier before adding, “We got a song we’re releasing Friday that we wanted you to do a scratch on, if possible,” he asked.

Kanye has been seen frequently over the last few weeks with his girlfriend of 13 days, Julia Fox, and other artists, including Moneybagg Yo and Antonio Brown in Los Angeles.

Kanye West also shared a artwork for a new song while tagging The Game in the post on his Instagram. “My Life Was Never Eazy,” he wrote in all caps in the caption. The Game also shared the artwork which is quite disturbing since it shows a skinless ape.

This comes days after a video from their studio session surfaced showing Kanye rapping over a sample of the late Eazy-E’s 1988 classic “Eazy-Duz-It.”