Kanye West Starts Beef With Billie Eilish Ahead Of Album, Says World Is “Crazy Phobic”

Kanye West has no qualms beefing with female pop stars, and his latest target is Billie Eilish, who he’s taken on in supposed defense of Travis Scott.

On Thursday, he called out Billie Eilish for allegedly shading Scott after she stopped her show in Atlanta as a fan appeared to be in distress. The artist asked for the fan to be given an inhaler.

Kanye West, who is now legally called Ye, threatened to Pull out of Coachella, which he is headlining alongside Eilish unless she apologizes to his friend Travis Scott.

West, who just returned to Instagram, shared his latest grouse on Thursday. His post accompanied a screenshot of a blog post about Billie Eilish, 20, stopping her show from helping the clearly distressed fan.

The post claimed that Eilish “dissed” Scott, although no mention was made. “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said while on stage without ever mentioning Scott or Astroworld. “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” Kanye said on Instagram.

“Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened,” Ye continues.

Kanye West also revealed a juicy bit of information as he revealed that he would be inviting Scott on stage.

He added, “And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

West and Scott appear to have a close relationship as he recently thanked Scott publicly for assisting him in seeing his daughter Chicago for her birthday.

It’s also interesting that Scott is joining his set even though he was removed from the 2022 lineup following the deadly Astroworld Music Festival, which left ten people dead and hundreds injured. The rapper is currently facing hundreds of lawsuits amounting to close to a billion dollars.

In the meantime, Billie Eilish responded in Kanye’s comment clarifying that her comments had nothing to do with Scott. “Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”

Meanwhile, Billie’s fans were quick to defend her. One of the fans also commented on Kanye’s post encouraging him to take his meds. West, however, took note of the comment and responded to it.

“The world is racist, sexist, homophobic, and crazy phobic at our core,” he captioned his follow-up. “Its [sic] cheap and dismissive to say I’m off my meds anytime I speak up. Phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of, it means not giving power to.”

He added, “Lets [sic] be more conscious and not write each other off so easily.”

Kanye, who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has been described by ex-wife Kim Kardashian as brilliant but complicated.

Billie Eilish, Kanye West, nor Travis Scott have responded to the issue raised by Kanye.