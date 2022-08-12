Kanye West Tried Talking Patois To Vybz Kartel Left Busta Rhymes In Stitches

Busta Rhymes and Kanye West were spotted on the phone talking to Vybz Kartel.

On Thursday night, Busta Rhymes, who is of Jamaican descent, shared that Kanye West was on the phone with Kartel. Vybz Kartel, who is currently incarcerated in Kingston, Jamaica, is awaiting the outcome of his appeal at the Privy Council in England. The artist is serving 35 years to life in prison sentence for the murder of one of his associates.

Busta Rhymes, on the other hand, has been very supportive of Vybz Kartel since the artist’s incarceration. In the video shared on Thursday, the two men can be seen bantering with Kanye West seen in a rare video laughing and being at ease.

While on the phone, Busta Rhymes jokes to Kanye to use his Jamaican accent. “Kanye me want yuh inna Jamaican accent,” Busta Rhymes says while Kanye laughs and continues speaking.

“Coming with some disrespectful Jamaican accents talking to Vybz Kartel… Man, I just wana send you some love bruh… sh*t out here working on this joint,” Kanye says to the incarcerated rapper.

“The Worl’Boss @vybzkartel & kanyewest speaks!! By way of the [dragon],” Busta Rhymes captions the video. It’s unclear if Vybz Kartel was indeed on the other end of the phone as Kanye is heard calling the other person by the name “Nick.”

Meanwhile, some in the comments surmised that the video is old by looking at the type of phones the men were using.

Busta Rhymes, who collaborated with Kartel on “The Don & The Boss,” had attended the dancehall deejay’s sentencing and has been a staunch supporter as he raised awareness around the artist’s incarceration. Busta has never been shy about his support for Vybz Kartel and has even visited several times in prison since his incarceration in 2014.

Kanye West is also a big fan of dancehall music and has over the years worked with several dancehall acts and sample several classics in the genre. His 2021 album, Donda, included two collabs with Shenseea, who received high praised for her work on the project. Kanye has yet to work on a collaboration with Vybz Kartel.