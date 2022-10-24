Kanye “Ye” West Documentary Finished Filming But Shelved By MRC Studio

Kanye West’s much-anticipated documentary ‘Ye’ is being held back by MRC in what the organization says is a deliberate move to ensure that the rapper is not supported in his ongoing antisemitic tirade.

On Monday, the studio released a statement effectively saying that the documentary’s release may help to “amplify” Ye’s platform as the rapper doubles down on his statements and has been on a weird press run with some of the biggest news platforms in the world over the past two weeks.

According to the film studio, the ‘Ye’ documentary is ready to be published, but a decision was made after much thought not to release the project, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” a joint statement from the CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu and COO Scott Tenley read.

The letter added, “we cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

The CEOs have also clarified that all activities concerning the film have ceased.

Meanwhile, MRC’s reason for the shutting down of the project’s release was directly said to be Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks which the letter said have even helped to make anti-jew sentiments mainstream.

The letter also called out the silence from other corporations and leaders.

“The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism, in general, is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

In the meantime, MRC is not the only business relationship that has fallen apart for Kanye since his antisemitic remarks threaten Jews with Death Con consequences and call them evil while also misrepresenting that Blacks are “the real Jews.”

Last week, the rapper’s Balenciaga deal ended without any formal explanation from the company. His deal with gap worth billions was also chopped weeks after the rapper went off on a rant at the company.

As for his other deals, Adidas has said that the rapper’s deal is under review, but they have not taken any further action.

In the meantime, Kanye remains unhinged with even more commentary to support his recent claims.

Earlier this month, the rapper debuted a White Lives Matter t-shirt that led to much condemnation for supporting what the black community calls a move that emboldens folks who are not in suppory of Black Lives Matter movement, which is fighting against violence against black people, particularly police brutality.

In an interview with Piers Morgan last week, the rapper claimed that the idea for the movie Django Unchained, where an ex-slave exacts revenge on white slave masters in search of his captured wife, came from him.

According to Kanye West, writer/director Tarantino and star Jamie Foxx developed the movie idea following a pitch he made while they brainstormed his music video “Gold Digger,” that Jamie appeared.

Neither of the men has responded to the bizarre comment.