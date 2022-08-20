Karlie Redd Lands First iTunes No. 1 With “Werk” Feat. Spice & Capella Grey

Karlie Redd celebrates her first No. 1 song on the iTunes chart.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star is enjoying her first chart-topping single after “Werk,” hitting the Reggae iTunes chart this week. The song is a collaboration with Jamaican artist Capella Grey and her close friend and Love and Hip Hop cast member, Spice.

A video shared on Instagram by Karlie Redd shows jumping up and down in excitement before breaking into tears. “We’re No. 1, Oh my God! Thank you, God, Thank you Thank you,” Karlie says as she lays on the ground.

Redd also shared a message on her Instagram account that Pandora has added the song to a popular streaming playlist. “You CANNOT Tell Me GOD Ain’t REAL!! @pandora Added Our Song “WERK” To Their Top Women In Hip Hop Playlist!!! Watch Me “WERK” Baby!! Thank you @fancydomo,” she said.

Elsewhere she wrote, “Y’all I’m crying This is amazing Not Only Did @bet_jams love my video so much they put it on all day but they also added it to International Jams???? GOD DID!”

Many of Karlie’s fans also shared their elation at her getting a No.1 single after so many years as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop.

Meanwhile, even as she celebrated her chart-topping song, Karlie Redd was seen doing her back-to-school giveaway to children from the Vanderpoel Elementary school in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Spice also co-signed Karlie’s celebratory mood as she referenced one of DJ Khaled’s favorite sayings. “They didn’t believe in us God did,” Spice wrote.

Capella Grey is also celebrating another smash hit after his single “Gyallis.” Grey, who was born and raised in New Rochelle, New York, to Jamaican parents, shared his excitement at the song’s reception.

“Mannn On todays episode of ‘Capella just be doing sh*t’. Dropped a Last Last Remix, Went number 1 in reggae for the song “Werk”(video premiered on BET but didnt drop on youtube yet, soon come), and then got it very vibey at Teyana Taylor’s show last night. VRV1 otw i know ya feel it coming nah mon the energy is too wavy rn,” he wrote.