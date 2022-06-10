Kay Martin-Jack appointed new Chief Education Officer

A new Chief Education Officer has been appointed in the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation.

The Ministry of Education has announced that Kay Martin-Jack began her new tenure on Wednesday June 8th, after serving as Senior Education Officer for Secondary Schools for seven years.

The Ministry says, apart from supervising about 28 secondary-level institutions in her role as Senior Education Officer, she served as the national focal point for the CARICOM Teaching Standards initiative.

Mrs. Martin-Jack also served as a liaison between the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation. She also sat on several Boards related to educational matters and has served on a number of ad hoc committees.

The Ministry says the new CEO has a wealth of experience in the education sector, having worked at various levels throughout the primary, secondary and tertiary systems. She also functioned in the capacity of Education Officer for Language, Literacy and Communication at the Curriculum Development Unit.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation welcomes Mrs. Martin-Jack in this new capacity as Chief Education Officer and wishes her a fruitful tenure. The Ministry also thanks Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dixton Findlay, for his leadership during the transitionary period.