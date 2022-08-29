KCCU now providing money transfer services at its Kingstown branch

The Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union will be providing money transfer services at its Kingstown branch.

The KCCU held an official ceremony this morning to launch a Western Union Branch.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of KCCU Eron Evans says he welcomes this new development.

Treasurer on the KCCU Board of Directors, Lawrence Hadley says Western Union provides an essential service to the Vincentian public.

