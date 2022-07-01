Kendrick Lamar’s Diamond-Encrusted Thorn Crown Cost $3 Million

Kendrick Lamar revealed the hefty price tag for his newest symbol of wealth, a diamond-encrusted thorn crown.

Kendrick Lamar has again taken the world stage by storm with his latest work, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album. He recently caused quite a stir on social media when he was pictured with a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns as he closed out England’s Glastonbury Festival last Sunday, June 26.

It seems to be a recurring team of his new music as the headpiece, which was made by Tiffany and Co., was also worn by Kendrick Lamar on the cover art for his. Many fans have since been wondering how much a piece of art like that costs.

Thanks to the YouTube channel The Unknown Vlogs, we now know that the crown is worth at least an eye-opening US$3 million. He revealed the information after the channel caught up with him backstage at the festival. The “Heart Part 5” rapper also shared that he wore unreleased Louis Vuitton clothing from top to bottom.

It’s no wonder the crown has such a high price tag as it features 50 thorns and took ten months to design with 9,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds, including over 137 carats. It took over 1,300 hours to be put together by four craftsmen. That’s not all, as, after all that work, the custom piece got the final touches in Italy.

“I wear this [crown] as a representation so you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets to ever walk the Earth. We gon’ continue to try our best to walk in his image,” he told fans while on stage.

According to Tiffany & Co.’s Alexandre Arnault, the Compton rapper, represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries. Arnault added that the company was proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown.

Kendrick Lamar is not known to be flashy as much as he is known for his lyrical prowess, but this high priced diamond encrusted crown does send a statement of wealth.

Certainly he will also have to increase his security as he walks around wearing his crown and even performed with it at a couple recent shows.