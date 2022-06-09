Kevin Gates Hints Wife Dreka Cheated On Him In New Song ‘Super General’

Kevin Gates has seemingly hinted in his new song that his wife Dreka Gates cheated on him.

Fans were taken aback recently at an apparent confession from rapper Kevin Gates that he and Dreka Gates have split. His latest track, “Super General” which is a freestyle over Kodak Black’s monster hit “Super Gremlin” seemed to reveal that the two are done.

It seems all over for the couple after the “Big Gangsta” rapper called out Dreka during his freestyle as he also claimed that the song that he made in tribute to her was actually a lie so that he could protect her persona in the public.

“Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’/ Made the ‘Dreka’ song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image,” he rapped on the new track.

Kevin Gates also seem to insinuate that his wife, Dreka Gates, cheated on him with her personal trainer. “Personal trainer invaded my personal space / Deep down inside it killed me,” the Baton Rouge rapper raps.

Kevin and Dreka have been together for about 19 years and have been married for almost 7 years.

The track also gives the rumour mill so more ammo as recently he was spotted with Love and Hip-Hop star Jojo Zarur and he also has alluded to them having a relationship on Instagram. Zarur also made the cut for the video albeit in photo form.

The track dropped earlier today, June 9 and he also used it to address other issues like his own insecurities, his unresolved family issues and the way the media depicts him. Some of the verses also included some major namedropping including Queen B, Beyoncé and rapper Nicki Minaj.

These are apparently two of the women that he has some illicit fantasises about. He even rapped that while he means no disrespect to Jay-Z, he hoped that the power couple are into swinging.

He recently announced that a new project was underway and later confirmed that his third studio album, Khaza is expected to drop on June 17. Since then he has been dropping single after single. The news of the album only came after he dropped “Bad For Me” back in March.

Check out the video below: