Kick em Jenny alert level remains at YELLOW

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has been informed of ‘increased activities’ at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano which began at 11:14 p.m. on Friday 9th February, 2024 and is ongoing.

NEMO says in a press release that the largest seismic activity measured 3.3 on Saturday 10th February, 2024 with reports of these events being felt in the north of Grenada.

The Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano is located north of Grenada and the National Disaster Management Agency of Grenada continues to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies to monitor activities at the Kick em’ Jenny volcano.

The release says the alert level at Kick ‘em Jenny remains at YELLOW, which means that seismicity activity is above the historical level or other unusual activity has been observed or can be expected without warning.

The alert level and exclusion zone can however change with increase in activity.

All mariners are asked to strictly observe the 1.5 km exclusion zone and residents in the Southern Grenadines are asked to monitor releases from the Government of Grenada, the National Emergency Management Organization and the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

NEMO says these activities are in no way related to our La Soufrière volcano.