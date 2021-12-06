Kieron Pollard to sit out ODI and Twenty/20 series due to injury

The West Indies limited overs captain, Kieron Pollard will miss West Indies tour to Pakistan for the One Day International and Twenty/20 International series that are scheduled to start next week.

Pollard has not recovered from a hamstring injury that he sustained during the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last month. In his absence, Nicholas Pooran will be the Twenty/20 International captain, and Shai Hope will lead the team in the One Day Internationals.

In the squad, Pollard has been replaced by allrounder, Rovman Powell for the Twenty/20 Internationals, and by wicket-keeper-batsman, Devon Thomas for the One Day Internationals.

A Cricket West Indies statement said that Pollard will undergo rehabilitation work in Trinidad and will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the home series against Ireland and England in January next year.

The One Day International squad is: Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Devon Thomas.

Twenty/20 Interntional squad is: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Rovman Powell.