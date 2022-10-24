King Von Suspect Killer Lul Tim Arrested In Georgia On Drug Charges

The man who was arrested for the murder of Chicago rapper King Von almost two years ago has had another run-in with the law. Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks is being held on several illegal drug charges in Georgia.

Leeks was arrested last week, and his mugshot and charge sheet has been leaked to the public. The otherwise unknown rapper who is affiliated with King Von’s nemesis Quando Rondo is presently out on bond for King Von’s murder.

According to reports, Lul Tim was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule II substance, and possession of marijuana.

More details about the circumstances of his arrest are not immediately available, and reps for the rapper have been silent. Lul Tim’s run-ins with the law are becoming constant, as this is his third arrest since the King Von incident. Last year, he was involved in a high-speed chase with police officers that led to several charges being laid against him.

He’s currently awaiting trial for the offenses- failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, following another automobile too closely, failure to obey traffic control devices, and fleeing or Attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.

In the meantime, Lul Tim continues to be out on bond following King Von’s shooting in late 2022. The rapper claimed that he shot and killed Von after an aggressive fight broke out outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. Tim claimed that Von was the aggressor as he attempted to harm Quando Rondo, and he did what any friend in the world would do.

Quando Rondo had also called for his friend to be freed after he was officially charged with the rapper’s murder.

“I’m thinking these were some regular individuals,” Quando told Angela Yee in an interview.

“So I’m letting this group come by. Next thing you know, a n***a hit me. Boom bow. I lie to you not. It’s like I had an out-of-body experience,” he recollected.

Before Von’s death, he and Quando Rondo were feuding. Both men are from Chicago and affiliate themselves with deadly rival gangs,