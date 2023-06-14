Kingstown Port Modernisation project on schedule

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Kingstown Port Modernisation project on schedule
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

An aerial shot of a section of Kingstown including the reclaimed land for the Port Modernisation Project. Photo: Demion McTair.

The multimillion-dollar Kingstown Port Modernization Project is on track to be completed by the middle of 2025.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on NBC’s Face to Face morning program provided an update on the Port Project.

 

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PORT-PROJECT1.wav

 

See also

Aecon Group, a Canadian Company has been awarded the contract for the Port Modernization Project.

This is the second largest capital project in this country’s history, it is being funded at a cost of over 600 million EC dollars.

 