Kingstown Port Modernisation project on schedule

The multimillion-dollar Kingstown Port Modernization Project is on track to be completed by the middle of 2025.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on NBC’s Face to Face morning program provided an update on the Port Project.

Aecon Group, a Canadian Company has been awarded the contract for the Port Modernization Project.

This is the second largest capital project in this country’s history, it is being funded at a cost of over 600 million EC dollars.