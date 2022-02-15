Kodak Black Asks Dream Doll To Be His Valentine’s, Dream Respond

Kodak Black asks his crush Dream Doll to be his Valentine’s as his lawyer gives an update on his injury after he was shot in Los Angeles last weekend.

The Sniper Gang rapper isn’t keeping it a secret that he has a huge crush on model Dream Doll, and now he stepped things up a bit by asking her to be his Valentine’s. “I’ll tie yo shoe and open yo doors I wanna show you sh*t I ain’t shown before,” Kodak Black wrote while sharing a photo of himself bending over to tie her shoelace. “Wanna hold yo hand B yo friend b4 yo man [devil emoji] I wanna tell you sh*t I ain’t never said.”

Dream Doll responded, saying, “Y’all need to stop gassing this ni*** this is BTS from our video shoot.” She added, “You will never be my man Kodak please stop.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that Kodak Black is shooting his shots at Dream Doll, but this is the first time she is responding.

Kodak Black fans can rest easy as his lawyer Bradford Cohen has confirmed that the Florida native is in a stable condition following a shooting he was involved in over the weekend.

According to reports, Kodak was among four people shot early Saturday, February 12, outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, along with another of the victims, were taken by ambulance while the two others self-transported to a hospital. All are reportedly in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the reports of gunfire around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard. According to the LAPD, the other victims were shot as they emerged from the building where they were enjoying Justin Bieber’s afterparty. It is still unclear as to what sparked the fight outside the club.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was in the company of Lil Baby and Gunna when he got involved in a fistfight. Shots were indiscriminately fired not too long after he engaged the person.

According to a post made by his lawyer on his Instagram account, “There was an unprovoked attack on an individual kodak was with, when security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant.”

Cohen added that everything was caught on video and that Kodak was struck in the leg. The gunshot turned out to be non-life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Even though it probably messed up his plans to attend Drake’s Super Bowl afterparty.

Kodak hasn’t directly addressed the shooting incident yet and probably chooses to stay focused on the forthcoming album, Back For Everything, which is expected to drop on February 25th.