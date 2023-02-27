Korean International Trade Association to make Presentation on economic co-operation

The Korean International Trade Association, KITA, will be making a presentation here tomorrow, at a meeting hosted by this country’s investment promotions Firm Invest SVG.

KITA is the largest business organization in Korea with over 72, 000 member companies to its credit. The organization has been in existence since 1946 and represents the business interests of the Korean business community.

Tomorrow’s presentation will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Conference Room, located on the 3rd floor of the Financial Complex.

The KITA delegation consists of high-level government officials, and representatives from major Korean companies.

Invest SVG says, it is anticipated that the delegation’s visit will provide a catalyst that will facilitate economic co-operation between Korea and the Caribbean.