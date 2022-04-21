Kyrie Irving being fined US$50,000

Brooklyn Nets star, Kyrie Irving has been fined US$50,000 for flipping off Boston Celtics fans twice during last Sunday’s Game 1.

Irving, who was with the Celtics from 2017 and 2019, scored 39 points as Brooklyn Nets lost 114-115 to Boston Celtics after Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating game-winner.

The NBA announced the sanction yesterday in a release in which President of League Operations, Byron Spruell said Irving was fined for “making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands.”

The 30-year-old, Irving was open after Sunday’s defeat about his response to the Boston fans.

He said: “When people start yelling profanity and all this stuff, there’s only but so much you take as a competitor.

“We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach. It’s the playoffs. This is what it is.”