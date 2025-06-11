LA mayor announces curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown 

Tropical Shipping Supports Pediatric Care in SVG  Police launch investigation into Richardson’s tragic death  Large waves and dangerous rip currents: Sea bathers urged to stay out of the water  Vincentian Melecia Abbott appointed to lead Digicel Dominica  HER Programme Supports Women Entrepreneurs in Mayreau After Hurricane Beryl  CWSA tells customers to manage their home water storage during Hurricane Season 
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew will apply to an area of one square mile and be effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, local time, Bass said during a news conference.

“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.

“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”

More to follow…

 

