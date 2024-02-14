Labour Minister encourages youth to utilize opportunities provided by Government

Minister of Labour, Saboto Caesar is continuing to advocate for young people to take advantage of the opportunities which are being provided by the Government.

Minister Caesar announced plans to host a Job and Career fair in San Souci later this month.

Caesar who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area says the young people will have the opportunity to explore various career options on the island.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CAESAR-CAREER.mp3

Minister Caesar also commended the young people who getting involved in entrepreneurship.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CAESAR-CAREER1.mp3