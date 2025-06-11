Large protests in Colombia in support of President Petro’s labour reforms 

Protests have been held in Colombia as supporters of left-wing President Gustavo Petro express their support for his proposed labour reform, with the country rattled by an eruption of violence in the last week amid fears of a return to darker days of assassinations and bombings.

Large numbers of people took to the streets of the capital, Bogota, and other cities across the country on Wednesday to express continued support for a referendum on the reform proposed by the president, even as the Senate debates an alternative bill.

The protests come as Colombia is still reeling from bombing attacks in the southwest of the country that left seven dead and an attempted assassination on conservative opposition senator, and presidential hopeful, Miguel Uribe Turbay at a campaign rally in Bogota.

In the city of Cali, Colombia’s third largest and the centre of Tuesday’s bombing attacks, “there were calls to suspend these rallies” due to the recent bout of violence in the country, said Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti, reporting from Bogota.

Advertisement

“However, people decided to come out in the streets again in support of the government, rejecting the violence of the past days,” said Rampietti.

Petro was in Cali on Wednesday morning to lead a security meeting with local authorities and the military following Tuesday’s attacks. The president also said they would be investigating possible connections between the bombing attacks and the attempt on Uribe’s life.

The 15-year-old boy, who police believe was a “sicario” or hitman working for money, is accused of trying to assassinate Uribe and was also charged with carrying a firearm. He was formally charged on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The hospital treating the senator said Wednesday that “after four days, they are finally seeing some neurological improvement, that he is now more stable but remains in critical condition,” said Rampietti. “This has been the most optimistic report that we’ve seen since he’s been brought to the hospital.”

President Petro has expressed gratitude about Uribe’s improving condition, Rampietti added.

The bombing attack was likely caused by an armed group that splintered from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, according to the army and police.

Petro also participated in the rallies in Cali, where he is expected to sign a presidential decree ordering the referendum vote.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the country’s Senate was debating a different text of the labour reform that Petro has criticised and labour unions say does not sufficiently advance workers’ rights.

Following the attack on Uribe, the Senate initially decided to suspend this week’s sessions in his honour. However, it reversed that decision 24 hours later.

The Senate is “trying to bring it [the labour reform] to a vote” by Thursday, Rampietti added.