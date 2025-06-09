Vincentian Melecia Abbott appointed to lead Digicel Dominica  HER Programme Supports Women Entrepreneurs in Mayreau After Hurricane Beryl  BREAKING: 1 dead after accident in Fountain area  25-Year-Old Arrested So Far in Connection with Belmont Triple Homicide  BREAKING: Several passports from Mali found on boat in Canouan boat with 11 bodies  Vincentian woman who beat cancer is now a herbalist bringing healing to others worldwide 
Large waves and dangerous rip currents: Sea bathers urged to stay out of the water 

09 June 2025
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
A file photo.

By Admin. Updated 12:27 p.m., Monday, June 9, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

Seabathers are being urged to stay out of the water as large waves and dangerous rip currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly along the northern and eastern coastlines.

In a Weather Bulletin issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG Met Office) at 12:00 noon on 9 June, a Small-Craft and High Surf Advisory is in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters until 6:00 am on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

A Small-Craft Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 37 to 46 km/h (23 to 29 mph) and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Therefore, only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Upcoming high-tide times are Monday: 4:09 pm, Tuesday: 4:46 pm, Wednesday: 5:24 pm, and Thursday: 6:05 pm.*

This advisory may be discontinued at 6:00 am on Thursday, 12 June 2025, or sooner if conditions improve. It may also be extended if conditions warrant.

 

