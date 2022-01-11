Las Vegas Raiders beats Los Angeles Chargers in overtime win – NBC SVG

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers to reach the NFL play-offs for the second time in 19 years.

Whoever won the final game of the NFL’s regular season would seal a play-off spot, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a tie would see both teams qualify.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Chargers fought back from 29-14 down against La Vegas Raiders to force overtime and the score was still level with two seconds left.

But as time expired, Daniel Carlson kicked a field goal for Las Vegas Raiders to clinch a 35-32 win.

Earlier on a dramatic final day, Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in overtime to keep their play-off hopes alive.

A tie in Las Vegas was the only outcome that would deny them, and there had only been one in 271 games this season.

Yet Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert made it a nervy night for Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 34 of 64 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers running back, Austin Ekeler and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow had two touchdowns each, and the two teams traded field goals in overtime before Carlson settled it from 47 yards to earn a 35-32 victory Las Vegas Raiders.