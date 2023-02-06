Last Night’s NBA results

Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 in the NBA last night.

Joel Embiid had 31 points for Philadelphia 76ers, going 18 of 19 from the free throw line, and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Orlando Magic took advantage of Charlotte Hornets’ poor fould shooting to win 110-113. Cleveland Cavaliers made 15 3-pointers in a 122-103 rout over Indiana Pacers.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left as Toronto Raptors rallied from a 15-point deficit, and earned a 106-103 victory over Memphis Grizzlies. Minnesota Timberwolves outclassed Denver Nuggets 128-98, and New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of several starters to beat

Sacramento Kings 136-104.