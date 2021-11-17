Last Video Of Young Dolph Outside Cookie Store Before His Death Surfaced

The last video of Young Dolph outside of the famous cookie store, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, surfaced, showing him in a good mood.

The own of Makeda’s Cookies, Maurice Hill, revealed that he learned of Young Dolph’s passing from his employees who said that the Memphis rapper pulled up on Wednesday afternoon to buy cookies when someone pulled up after him in another vehicle and started shooting at the rapper fatally wounding him.

Makeda’s Cookies shared the video last week showing Young Dolph in good spirit in the same parking lot in Memphis after picking up some tasty treats. The cookie store is one of Dolph’s favorite spots to visit in Memphis when he’s in town.

Young Dolph was age 36 at the time of his death. The rapper was born in Chicago but grew up around the same neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was shot and killed on November 17. He died, leaving behind a young son and a daughter. He also has a ton of unreleased music as he was currently working on his upcoming album.

According to law enforcement, an unidentified gunman pulled up and ran into the store and fired several shots hitting the rapper, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop community is reacting to his untimely death with tributes from all over the world.