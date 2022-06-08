Lawmakers reject EU’s centerpiece climate legislation as energy pressures bite

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Lawmakers from the European parliament on Wednesday rejected several key pieces of climate legislation for slashing greenhouse gas emissions after conservative factions tried to have them watered down.

In a vote, parliament rejected proposals for carbon market reform, a carbon border tax and a social climate fund. The vote, which isn’t final, means the laws will be sent back to the committees that authored them for more negotiations and a redraft, which will then be debated and voted on again.

Setting more ambitious targets for the EU’s carbon emissions trading scheme, which forces some of the biggest polluters to buy carbon credits, was the bloc’s centerpiece legislation in its umbrella Fit for 55 plan. The plan is a roadmap for the EU to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, one of the most ambitious climate targets in the world.

Wednesday’s session in parliament involved vote amendments to hundreds of proposed climate laws. There was an uproar among lawmakers when the final report on carbon market reform was rejected.

“It’s an unexpected situation, but we are going to manage,” said Pascal Canfin, chair of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety committee, which authored the report.

