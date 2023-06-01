Laws controlling the fisheries sector may be significantly amended

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said significant amendments are to be made this year, to the laws governing the local Fisheries sector.

The Minister made the disclosure, during his remarks at the close of the Fisherman’s Day activities on Monday.

He said the Government is continuing to create an enabling environment to enhance the development of the Fishing Industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/LEGAL-AMENDMENTS.wav

Minister Caesar said work will also be done this year to improve the management of reef fish.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/REEF-FISH.wav

The 46th Anniversary of Fisherman’s Day celebrations culminated on Monday at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

Clare Valley resident, Davion Muckett was named Fisherman of the Year 2023.

Meanwhile, Vincentians can also look forward to further advancements in the local Fisheries Sector this year.

This assurance has come from Parliamentary Representative for the Calliaqua area, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.

Delivering remarks at Monday’s ceremony, Minister Gonsalves said the Government will be establishing a Solidarity Fishing Fleet this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CAMILLO-FISHING-DEVELOPMENTS.wav

Photo credit: CARICOM Today