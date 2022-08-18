LeBron James extends his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James will extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for two years, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said yesterday.

Wojnarowski said James will sign the extension worth US$97.1 million, with a player option for the 2024-2025 season included in the deal.

James, 37, is entering the final year of his current contract that is worth US$44.5 million.

Regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, James is a four-time NBA champion, winning the title twice with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, and once each with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and in 2020 with Los Angeles Lakers.