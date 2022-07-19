Letesenbet Gidey wins Gold in the women’s 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships

Whenever Ethiopia’s athletes rounded the turn at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, fans rose to their feet and began to wave the country’s flag, cheering them on.

Last Saturday, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won gold in a tight Women’s 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships. Her time of 30 minutes, 9.94 seconds was just ahead of Kenya’s Hellen Obiri in second place with a time of 30 minutes, 10.02 seconds, with Kenya’s Margaret Kipkemboi  third.

Letesenbet initially fell to her knees after crossing the finish line before rising to find Ejgayehu Taye, her teammate with Ethiopia who finished in sixth place with a time of 30 minutes, 12.45 seconds. Lowering herself, Letsenbet helped Ejgayehu  get to her feet.

Already the world-record holder in the women’s 10,000 meters, Letesenbet previously won silver at the 2019 World Championships.