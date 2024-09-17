Lifestyle based diseases leading cause of death in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Region

Lifestyle based diseases are the leading causes of deaths not only in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but across the Caribbean region.

Chief health promotions officer in the Ministry of health wellness and the environment Shanika John speaking on NBC radio recently said non communicable diseases -NCDs, such as diabetes, hypertension and stroke are essentially lifestyle based diseases that can be delayed with a few changes.

She added that for persons already living with NCDs, these can be successfully managed to prevent additional problems.

John added that while NCDS may seem inevitable, early screening, eating properly and getting adequate exercise, give a good marker pertaining to one’s health.

