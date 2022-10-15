Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Heading For No. 1 Debut, First Week Sales Projection

Lil Baby is poised to earn another No. 1 album next week.

The Atlanta rapper is slated to earn his second solo No. 1 for his third studio album, It’s Only Me. The first week sales projections are indicative of a chart-topper, as Lil Baby is expected to move 185k – 210k units by his Billboard 200 debut, according to HDD. The Quality Control rapper had a lot to live up to with the release of this album following the mega success of his last solo effort.

Back in 2020, Lil Baby’s second studio album, My Turn, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since gone 4x platinum. The rapper’s uber-successful sophomore effort broke the record for the longest streak when it spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and just last month hit a century in the top 10.

The highly anticipated release of Lil Baby’s third studio was met with great expectation and critique. Clearly, the rapper did not disappoint his fans after coming under pressure to double down on his studio album success. It’s Only Me potentially marks Lil Baby’s third Billboard 200 No. 1 after The Voice of the Heroes. His collaborative effort with Lil Durk debuted at No. 1 in June 2021.

It’s Only Me is reportedly doing extremely well on streaming which is primarily responsible for the number of copies the rapper is expected to move in his opening week. The new album featured the likes of Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, and more and was produced by Murda Beatz, KRAZYMOB, Tay Keith, and others.

Among the popular tracks are “Stand On It” and “Not Finished,” which are most buzzed about since Lil Baby appears to be addressing the supposed beef between himself and labelmate Quavo after he was reportedly spotted hanging out with the Migos rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, following their breakup.

For Lil Baby, the celebration started early as he enjoyed his album release party this weekend. Is the No. 1 album party up next?