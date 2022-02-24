Lil Durk Announces Collab Album With Kanye West Dismiss Pete Davidson ‘7220’ Rumors

Lil Durk says Pete Davidson collab rumors on 7220 is bogus while announcing Kanye West collab album in the works.

Pete Davidson is public enemy number one, and those who seek to get close to Kanye West are forced to take sides as West’s list of people he has beef with has to space for more names.

It’s no secret that Kanye West hates 28-year-old Pete Davidson, who is dating his 40-year-old estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian are in the throes of one of the messiest divorces in hip-hop, mainly because it appears that West does not want to dissolve the marriage.

While he has publicly signaled his intention to get his family back, he has not refrained from attacking his wife’s new boyfriend and those close to him.

Over the last two weeks, Kanye delivered an onslaught on Pete and his associates as he sent the message that he won’t be working with anyone close to Pete. He had announced last week that he dropped Kid Cudi from his ‘ˆDonda 2’ album because of his loyalty to Pete.

While the whole thing is dramatic, with Kanye even releasing a little black book on his beef, the rapper’s message is loud and clear to those watching on.

Among those who have gotten the message seems to be Lil Durk, who expeditiously rubbished claims on Wednesday that he was collaborating with Pete, a comedian, on his upcoming album.

A Tweet was shared by a fan who made a claim.

“Lil Durk has Pete Davidson featured on his album [laughing emoji] peak troll.”

Lil Durk quickly poured cold water on the rumor before it got to the ears of Kanye.

“This is a lie. I don’t even play like that,” his response began. “Plus Ye want to do an album together,” the Chicago rapper disclosed.

Lil Durk IG

Last year, Lil Durk appeared on Kanye West’s 10th studio album ‘Donda’ despite his previous claims that he was no longer a feature and missed ‘Ye’s Jet.”

In the meantime, it seems that the two Chicago rappers are still on a good page as Kanye has not addressed Durk on his Instagram page, his medium of choice for his ‘beefing activities.’