Lil Durk Heading Back To School To Get His High School Diploma: ‘I want to challenge myself’

Lil Durk says it’s time for him to head back to school to read for his high school diploma as he moves into a different stage of his life and career.

The Voice rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was born on October 19, 1992, in Chicago, but he dropped out of the high school he was attending- Paul Robeson High School right before he could graduate.

Now he says he’s ready to go back to school. “I’m going to get my high school diploma I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Lil Durk was said to drop out for a number of reasons, including his decision to join the notorious Black Disciples, a street gang in Chicago, and also due to pressures he faced as a young father.

Durk’s school life was no doubt difficult as his father was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1994. His love for rap music came about from his using rap as an escape. He would rap in front of a school audience to entertain them, but he himself was being pulled in all directions due to the environment around him where gangs were rampant, plus the absence of his father in his life.

Fortunately for him, rap paid off and has turned him into a superstar. Even though he wasn’t formally educated, the rapper has taken time to learn the business of music. So far, 2020-2021 have been the biggest years of Durk’s life as an artist. He’s seen much success from his music and has been named one of the hottest rappers in the game currently.

Lil Durk & India Royale

Lil Durk is known for his involvement in the Chicago drill movement, but his success in the game came at a cost as he had to trade in his education for stardom, something many might agree isn’t a bad tradeoff as he is successful.

Still, now a father, one can see why an education is important to the rapper since he has everything else, particularly to his children, with who he seems to have a great relationship.

The Chicago rapper had an early start to life in the rough Chicago neighborhood he grew up in. He was just 17 years old when he became a father for the first time to his son Angelo. Lil Durk got married in 2008 to Nicole Covone, and that marriage lasted until 2013. He had another child with Covone, Bella Banks, and three other children, Zayden, Du’mier, and Skyler, with different women.

Lil Durk also has a daughter with his current girlfriend, India Royale– Willow, who was born in 2018.

It appears that the rapper is setting a good example for his children by not only being a present father but also getting his education down on his list of achievements.