Lil Meech Says His Girlfriend Is Pregnant, Summer Walker Reacts

BMF actor Lil Meech, real name, Demetrius Flenory Jr., says he is going to become a father as a woman is pregnant for him. The actor has no children, but it seems that he is open to being a daddy, and his dreams might be closer than ever as he says his “girl” is expecting.

In a video on Instagram, someone asks Meech if he has kids, and the rapper replies, “I got one on the way right now. My girl [is] pregnant.”

The person is heard telling the actor congratulations, and the rest of the group appears to be talking about the children they have. The video has since gone viral, and of course, fans turned to Summer Walker, who has been dating Lil Meech on and off since earlier this year.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech confirmed their relationship months ago, but shortly after, they split after he was caught on a Ring Doorbell cheating on Walker with a woman in Texas. The pair split after exchanging disses at each other, but shortly after, the on-again off-again couple got back together as if nothing had happened.

They have been booed up since. Summer Walker has twin boys with designer Larry Williams and a daughter with producer London On Da Track, but according to her, she is not pregnant for Meech.

In a comment on the Neighborhood Talk, Walker reacted to the video of Meech writing, “Different cousin.”

The cousin reference is a jab at Meech’s response after he was caught cheating where he claimed that he was helping his ‘cousin’ carry groceries to her apartment, although no groceries were evidence in the video that caught him in 4K.

However, fans claimed that Walker is pregnant, which is why she and Meech are back together.

“I been hearing about summer being pregnant for about two months which is why they actually tried to work things out and got back together.. imagine writing a song about being the 4th BM just for you to be in your 4th BD,” one person said in a comment reply.

“Which one?? Summer or the cousin with the groceries,” another follower commented.