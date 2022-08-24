Lil Tjay Announces New Music In First Video Since Getting Shot 7 Times

Lil Tjay says new music is coming as he gave an update on his recovery from shooting.

The Bronx rapper has spoken for the first time since he was shot in June and was hospitalized in a serious condition. On Wednesday, the rapper, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, shared a video where he shared harrowing details about the shooting and his recovery. Lil Tjay, who is seen with a burnt orange hoodie over his head and a white neck brace, shares that he is grateful for the support from fans.

“Hey, what’s going on, y’all?” Lil Tjay says in the video. “It’s your boy Tjay, man. I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, comments and everything else and I feel love,” he said.

Tjay also shared that he believes his life has a greater purpose after the ordeal.

“Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it. But I’m here, here for a reason,” he said before adding, “new music coming soon. We gon’ come back stronger than ever, man. Love y’all.”

The rapper was hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery attempt in Edgewater, New Jersey, on June 22. The robbery suspect, Mohamed Konate, 27, is presently facing criminal charges for the shooting.

Details about the incident revealed that the rapper and his two friends, Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were sitting in the rapper’s Dodge Durango when the robber pounced upon them and opened fire. The men also opened fire, and Konate was reportedly shot.

Police had said that Lil Tjay sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and neck, and his friends were also wounded. The robbery suspect was arrested after showing up at an Upper East Side, NY, hospital for treatment. He was later charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and various other unlawful weapons charges.

Boyd and Valdez were both charged with possessing an unlawful weapon. Both men were held in custody at Bergen County jail, and it’s unclear if they have been bonded out.

In the meantime, it seems that Lil Tjay is getting ready to get back into the music scene. Several billboards have been placed throughout New York City announcing the rapper’s return.