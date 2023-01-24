Lil Uzi Vert ‘EMO’ Hairstyle Jokes Left Fans In Stitches After XXXTentacion Collab

Lil Uzi Vert debut a new hairstyle and face piercing after dropping his new collab with XXXTentacion.

The “XO Tour Llif3” rapper is known to be edgy with his fashion choices and regularly switches up his look. Still, his latest move in his ever-evolving style is causing quite a stir on social media with a flood of ‘EMO’ memes. “This what lil Uzi vert new look is reminding me of rn,” one fan tweeted.

“That lil uzi vert emo “new look” tweet took me back to high school with my sister jamming to alt rock music. I had to listen to it for nostalgia’s sake,” another fan tweeted after seeing Uzi’s new look.

In the meantime, Lil Uzi Vert has collaborated with late rapper XXXTentacion on a new single titled “I’m Not Human,” more than four years since the rapper was killed.

It’s the first time the rappers are collaborating over the course of their careers, which ran parallel to each other as they are both from Florida but still far apart in their respective careers.

The song was released on Monday (Jan. 23) in honor of what would have been his 25th birthday. The feel of the song is more somber, with XXX and Uzi’s ballad-style verses complimenting each other as it brings out several themes and emotions, including love, longing, rage, and frustration.

“Bury all your secrets in my skin/ Come away with innocence/ And leave me with my sins/ Air around me feels just like a cage/ Love is just a camouflage for what resembles rage,” XXX sings.

Uzi matches the tone of XXX’s versing singing, “Lay you down when you go to sleep/ And wipe your eyes every time you weep, oh/ Tell you that life is not that deep/Paintin’ pictures that I’m a freak, but I’m not a human.”

The song was announced by XXXTentacion’s Instagram page, that’s operated by his estate. The caption read “A gift from Jah,” references the rapper’s real name. “Thank you #liluzi,” it added.

This is the first collaboration between XXXtentacion and Uzi Vert. The latter recently shared that he had wanted to work with the rapper before he was shot and killed during a robbery in 2018. According to Lil Uzi Vert in a Livestream, he and the Florida rapper were familiar with each other, and he was inspired by his talent.

“He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago,” Uzi said on a Livestream with streamer Adin Ross. “I was going on stage, I was on tour with The Weeknd and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid and it was actually really good.”

Uzi had also spoken about possibly collaborating posthumously with XXXTentacion. On Monday night, the song was released on YouTube and Soundcloud but not Spotify. Many fans on Twitter called for the track to be cleared and put on the digital streaming platform.