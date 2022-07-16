Lil Wop Calls Gucci Mane A “Weirdo” Before Coming Out As Bisexual

Former 1017 rapper Lil Wop had some words for his former label boss Gucci Mane after coming out as bisexual.

Lil Wop made headlines earlier this year when he announced that he liked men and women. In an Instagram post in February, he wrote, “I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls.” The Chicago rapper was formerly on the roster of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records label from 2017 to 2018.

In a new interview with Say Cheese, he speaks about the announcement and clarifies his statements while also speaking about his background growing up, where he had no inkling that he might be gay. Lil Wop says he doesn’t like all types of men as he says he likes only feminine men since he is the opposite.

“I got a certain type, I like trans, I like transgendered, I like feminine cause I’m masculine, so I a mf king, I come from King’s royalty, I like power so you know,” he began.

When asked about his background, the rapper says that he didn’t know about his sexual preference growing up as he was raised by heterosexual people.

“I wasn’t around like I like him or I wanna [inaudible] him…I grew up around savages, I was raised by real savages, real men like you know I ain’t soft or sweet, or nothing like that I just want to put that out in the world.”

Meanwhile, Lil Wop’s comment section was flooded with comments after the interview surfaced, with many asking the rapper about his sexual preference and some even bullying him about it.

“How u 1017 n gay,” one commenter asked.

Others also flooded a particular post on his Instagram account where the rapper shared BTS background shots for an album cover with what appears to be him lying next to more than a dozen women.

“Look at his face . His face like ughh where the ni**as at. But I seen 2 transgenders though on the right side,” one person said.

Lil Wop also take a dig at Gucci Mane on Twitter saying he left 1017 from four years ago. “I’m Not Signed To 1017. I Got Out My Contract With Them In 2018. And I Don’t F*** With Gucci Mane He’s A Weirdo!” he tweeted before announcing his sexuality.