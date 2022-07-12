Lion Dionne John Officially installed as President of Lions Club St. Vincent South

Lion Dionne John was officially installed as president of the Lions Club St. Vincent South at a ceremony, hosted at the Paradise Beach Hotel on Saturday evening.

Ms. John was installed along with other members of the Board of Directors, who will oversee the Affairs of the club for the 2022-2023 Lionistic year.

In her remarks at the Installation Ceremony Ms. John outlined some of her plans for the Lionistic year, which include a pledge to support the scholarship fund of the late Lion Evans Bernard John.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/DIONNE-LIONS-PLANS.mp3

Ms. John also reminded the Lions of their role in the society and she wished them the best for the upcoming lionistic year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LION-REMINDER.mp3