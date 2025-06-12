Lions Club and U.S. Team Deliver Free Eye Surgeries and Screenings in SVG 

A photograph of pre-screening done by ophthalmic technician and surgical scrub Lorelei Tuttle provided by the Lions Club Kingstown SVG.

By Admin. Updated 2:15 p.m., Thursday, June 12, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG recently welcomed a 25-member mission of eye care specialists from the United States as part of their annual Eye Care 4U project, in fulfilment of their ongoing commitment to alleviating vision problems in the community.

During the visit, the team—comprising highly skilled ophthalmologists, optometrists, surgical technicians, nurses, and other related professionals and volunteers—conducted vision screening clinics and surgical procedures.

A total of 86 cataract-related and corneal transplant surgeries were successfully performed at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), all free of charge to the patients.

In addition, over 625 individuals received free eye care and vision screenings, along with blood pressure and glucose monitoring at the designated medical facility located at the Community College Villa campus.

Several outreach programmes were also conducted, including one at the St Benedict’s Day Nursery and Children’s Home in Georgetown.

Where necessary, follow-up visits and referrals were recommended. Reading and distance eyeglasses were also provided at no cost, and each recipient received a pair of sunglasses.

The visit, which took place from 25th to 30th May 2025, marked the 49th such mission by the USA Mobile Medical Team to St Vincent. The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG and the Ministry of Health.

Members of the Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG, along with the hundreds of beneficiaries, expressed heartfelt thanks to the members of the Mobile Medical Mission for their selfless and professional service.

The Lions Club also extended gratitude to its sponsors: Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (KCCU), General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU), St Vincent Brewery Ltd, East Caribbean Bottlers Inc (ECBI), Wilson’s Enterprises, Subway, KFC, the Vincentian Association of Winnipeg, the Vincentian Association of Reading, Laura’s Catering, Ms Kendra Homer, the Ministry of Health/MCMH, Sailor’s Cycle Centre, and their partners, the Leo Club St Vincent. Special thanks were also extended to the SVG Community College and to all individuals who, in their own way, contributed to the success of the mission.

The information was sourced from a press release sent to us by the Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG.