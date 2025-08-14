Lisha Beache to Represent SVG at Pageant in Guyana 

From left: A collage featuring the Tobago Cays Marine Park (left) and Miss Lisha Beache (right).

By Admin. Updated 9:50 a.m., Thursday, August 14, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Miss Lisha Beache, first runner-up in the 2024 Miss SVG pageant, will represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the inaugural Miss Caribbean Beauty and Intelligence Pageant, to be held in Guyana.

Miss Beache is one of eight contestants competing for the title at the event, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 20 August 2025 at the National Cultural Centre in Guyana.

Speaking to One News SVG on 14 August, Ms Beache shared her thoughts on representing the country, as well as her expectations and goals ahead of the pageant.

“I am absolutely thrilled to represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As it is the inaugural staging of this pageant, preparation has been intense, but I am committed to delivering a performance that is authentic and unique,” Ms. Beache said.

“I must also express how deeply grateful I am to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Their encouragement, whether through words, actions, or financial contributions has been invaluable and has played a significant role in bringing me to this moment,” Ms. Beache added.

The other seven contestants are: Arliesha Carjahn Paul, 21, representing the US Virgin Islands; Tineka Francois, 23, representing Trinidad and Tobago; Kimberly Kersting, 23, representing Suriname; Nasheka Bryan, 26, representing Saint Martin (both the French and Dutch sides under the Unity Flag); Tytheon Jones, 18, representing Guyana; Simone Williams, 23, representing Barbados; and Alyah Mitchel, 21, representing Saint Lucia.

In addition to the in-person segment, there is a public voting component. Members of the public can vote for their favourite contestant by liking and sharing a promotional video featuring the contestant.

Click here for the link here to vote for Ms. Beache. The voting rules are below:

On its official page, the pageant’s organising committee stated: “Each contestant was asked to create a one-minute video to promote their country and themselves. The contestant with the most comments, likes, and shares will be the winner of the ‘Most Impactful Promotional Video’.”

The committee also outlined the voting rules, which include: all voters must like and follow the Miss Caribbean Beauty and Intelligence Pageant Facebook page to ensure their vote is valid; and any racist, defamatory, or offensive comments will result in the voter being permanently blocked, with their votes excluded.

Voting will close on Tuesday 19 August at 8pm sharp. Any likes, shares, or comments received after this time will not be counted.

