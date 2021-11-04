Liverpool advances to the last 16 of the Champions League

Liverpool advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League yesterday at Liverpool in England with a 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid that ensured they will finish top of Group B.

Early goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, both created by Trent Alexander-Arnold, put Liverpool in command, and there was no way back for Atletico Madrid after Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute.

Liverpool should have dished out more punishment in the second half, but missed several chances, and Jota had another strike ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

Atletico thought they had pulled a goal back from a deflected shot by Luis Suarez, but that too was determined offside by Video Assistant Referee, and they never seriously threatened a comeback.

In addition to sending Liverpool through to the knockout stage of the Champions League with two games to spare, the win has extended their unbeaten start to the season to 16 games.

In total, Liverpool have not been beaten for 25 matches, dating back to 6th April when they lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League.