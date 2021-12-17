Liverpool beats Newcastle United – NBC SVG

Mohamed Salah scored his 22nd goal of the season as Liverpool closed the gap on English Premier League leaders, Manchester City with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United yesterday.

Without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho because of suspected positive coronavirus tests, Newcastle United went ahead in the 7th minute when Jonjo Shelvey scored. Two goals in the space of four minutes, however, put Liverpool in charge.

Diogo Jota’s equaliser had an element of controversy about it, as it came when Isaac Hayden was down in the six-yard box with a head injury, but the Portuguese took advantage by tucking in on the rebound following Martin Dubravka’s initial save.

Shelvey then undid his positive start by gifting a backpass to Sadio Mane, who drew another save from Dubravka before Salah converted.

Shortly before Salah’s goal, which meant he equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or assisting in 15 successive Premier League games, Allan Saint-Maximin wasted a chance as he was denied by goalkeeper, Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late goal from 25 yards ended the game as a contest, and Liverpool now sit a point behind Manchester City in the English Premier League Table.