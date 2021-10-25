Liverpool thrashed Manchester United

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United as they handed out a 5-0 thrashing in front of a stunned Old Trafford crowd in Manchester, England yesterday.

On a day of acute embarrassment for Manchester United, 10 years and one day since they lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, in brutal fashion yesterday, Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the teams.

Mohamed Salah was predictably Manchester United’s main tormentor as he converted a hat-trick, the first of which meant that he had scored in his 10th successive match.

Manchester United faced the full fury of their own fans, especially at half time, after a poor and disorganised performance.

The worrying signs were there for Manchester United after five minutes as Liverpool sliced them open when Salah’s pass set-up Naby Keita to score.

Diogo Jota then slid in at the back post unmarked to add a second from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass eight minutes later.

Liverpool were tearing Manchester United apart and the irresistible Salah got his first when he sent the ball into the roof of the net from Keita’s cross, then beat goalkeeper, David de Gea with a low effort to give Liverpool a four-goal lead at half-time.

Many Manchester United’s fans left the Stadium at the halt time break after which Paul Pogba was sent on for Mason Greenwood, but on a day when nothing went right for Manchester United, even that mainly cosmetic move backfired horribly.

Salah raced on to Jordan Henderson’s superb pass to complete his treble five minutes after the break, then Pogba was sent off for a reckless lunge at Keita who was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The rest was a formality as Liverpool cruised to victory in front of thousands of empty red seats deserted by the home supporters.