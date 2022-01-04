Local agricultural industries to benefit from further development this year – NBC SVG

Several major initiatives are expected to be implemented in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries this year, as efforts continue to rehabilitate the sector, following the volcanic eruption last year.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar highlighted some of these initiatives, as he contributed to the debate on the 2022 Budget Estimates.

Minister Caesar said funds have been allocated to revitalize the Arrowroot Industry.

Minister Caesar said efforts will also continue to develop the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.