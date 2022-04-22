Local Covid-19 cases increases to 38

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache is urging Vincentians to continue to comply with the COVID19 Safety Protocols, as the confirmed cases jumped from 18 to 38 active cases in one day.

She said the Ministry of Health has decided to include positive results from Rapid Antigen Tests with the positive results from PCR tests in its reporting of total active cases as of yesterday April 20th.

