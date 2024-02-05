Local economy stronger than ever – says Finance Minister

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has said that the state of the economy in St Vincent and the Grenadines is stronger than it has ever been.

Minister Gonsalves speaking on WeFm yesterday explained that while SVG has had some setbacks with the most noticeable being what he called the triple whammy of the covid – 19 pandemic, the La Soufriere volcano and Hurricane Elsa, St Vincent and the Grenadines has managed to climb out of the hole quickly.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ECONOMY-STATE.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said that the economy has recovered most of main sectors, with the exception of the Agricultural sector, which he says still has some recovery to do.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ECONOMY-STATE1.mp3