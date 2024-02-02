Local employment rate now at an all time high

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says more people are employed now than ever before in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week, where he spoke on various issues of national importance.

He made a comparison of the employment situation dating back to the year 2000 versus now.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PM-EMPLOYMENT.mp3

The Prime Minister said the actual number of people unemployed are far lower than statistics might suggest as a number of workers are not NIS contributors.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PM-STATS.mp3