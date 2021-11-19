Local Fisher Folk benefit from training course

Fisher Folk in Rose Place recently received training in Outboard Motor Repair and Maintenance, through a five-week Course coordinated by the Adult and Continuing Education.

Eleven participants from the Goodwill Fishing Cooperative at Rose Place, successfully completed the training Course, which was conducted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard

The participants were presented with certificates at a ceremony at the Fisheries Conference Room.

In her address, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard commended the Fisherfolk for participating.

Meanwhile, Workshop Coordinator Cosmos Peters from the SVG Coast Guard said he was pleased to be involved in the training exercise.