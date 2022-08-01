Local fisherman receives a Yamaha eighty-five horsepower boat engine

A Fisherman from Calliaqua, Nelson McGuire has benefitted from the newly launched Fleet Expansion Program.

Mr. McGuire received a Yamaha eighty-five horsepower boat engine valued at twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred dollars ($27,900).

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar was present at the hand-over ceremony at the Fisheries Conference Room.

He said with the increased demand for fish, it is critical to guarantee that fishermen’s vessels are fully equipped to harness the available resources.

Meanwhile, Fisherman Nelson McGuire thanked the Ministry and the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union, for the establishment of the Fleet Expansion Program.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union, launched the Fleet Expansion Programme in June 2022.

The program is aimed at improving the fishing vessels in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, allowing fisheries stakeholders to better capitalize on the opportunities given by the blue economy.